JAKARTA, June 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's exports rose 2.86% on an annual basis to $22.33 billion in May, compared with a forecast rise of 0.78% in a Reuters poll, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

In April, exports had risen 1.72% from a year earlier, the first annual increase since May last year.

The bureau is due to release import and trade balance data later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by John Mair)