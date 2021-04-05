Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia's fire-hit Balongan refinery may return to normal this week -Pertamina

04/05/2021 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Indonesia's Pertamina puts out fire in Balongan refinery storage units

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Operations at Indonesia's state oil company PT Pertamina's 125,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Balongan may return to normal this week, following a fire in some parts of the refinery, a company director told parliament on Monday.

The fire broke out just after midnight last Monday, forcing Pertamina to shut the plant and evacuate around 950 nearby residents. Ten people are being treated in hospital from the effects of the fire.

"For primary processing, it is already operating normally, and a start-up for secondary processing is being carried out," Djoko Priyono, the director of Pertamina's refinery arm, Pertamina Kilang Internasional, said.

"It is hoped that by the end of this week, we can return to normal," he said.

The company had began the restart process at the refinery on March 31, two days after the fire broke out, a Pertamina spokesman, Ifki Sukarya, told Reuters earlier on Monday.

The company said after the fire last week that only 7% of the refinery's 1.35 million kilolitres (KL) of storage capacity was affected.

It said the tanks that caught fire had been only holding around 23,000 KL of gasoline and national fuel stocks also remained secure.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, Pertamina CEO, Nicke Widyawati told parliament at the same hearing.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49aIndonesia's fire-hit Balongan refinery may return to normal this week -Pertamina
RE
04:42aIndian oil corp buys norwegian johan sverdrup crude for the first time as it diversifies oil imports -sources
RE
04:42aIoc to receive 2 million barrels of johan sverdrup crude each in may, june -source
RE
04:37aGlobal money market funds obtain highest inflows in 14 weeks - Lipper
RE
04:34aIndia power demand falls for first time in 35 years
RE
04:27aGlobal money market funds obtain highest inflows in 14 weeks - Lipper
RE
04:26aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL  : Oil slips to $64 as rising OPEC+, Iranian output weighs
RE
04:23aSubaru to temporarily shut its plant due to chip shortage
RE
04:21aEXCLUSIVE : South Korea steel giant POSCO weighs how to exit Myanmar military-backed venture - sources
RE
04:06aTaiwan rescuers work to bring out last body from wrecked train
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market
2SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC : Stocks gain after bumper U.S. jobs data, bonds smell Fed trouble
3TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD. : ACCELERATION OF THE DEVELOPMENT OF KASHIMA PORT OFFSHORE WIND PROJECT[PDF : 694KB]
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : first-quarter profit likely surged 45% on bumper smartph..
5SOLVAY SA : SOLVAY : announces global price for its Silica products

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ