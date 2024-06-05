JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's fiscal and monetary policies must be synchronized to respond to market volatility, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati made the remark in a meeting with parliament to discuss 2025 economic assumptions, which will be used to formulate next year's state budget.

"The central bank governor and I both see that we need to continue to calibrate and synchronize the fiscal and monetary policies because the trade-off policy challenges become very tight," Sri Mulyani said, adding that measures taken aimed to support economic growth and manage financial stability.

The government has proposed the 2025 economic growth target be 5.1% to 5.5%. Last year, the economy grew 5.05%. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia; Editing by Martin Petty)