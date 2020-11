JAKARTA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $1.5 billion in October to $133.7 billion, mainly due to the government's foreign debt payments, the central bank said on Friday.

The October reserve level would cover the cost of 9.7 months of imports, Bank Indonesia (BI) said in a statement. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)