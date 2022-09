JAKARTA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's forex reserves remain unchanged at $132.2 bln at end-August due to revenues from tax, services, oil and gas, Bank Indonesia (BI) said on Wednesday.

The reserve level was equal to imports for 6.1 months, above an international standard of 3 months of imports, and was adequate to maintain Indonesia’s external and financial system stability, BI said in a statement. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)