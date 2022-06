A Reuters poll had expected May's annual inflation rate of 3.60%. Bank Indonesia targets 2022 headline inflation within a range of 2% to 4%.

The annual core inflation rate barely changed in May from a month earlier, at 2.58% versus April's 2.60%. The poll had expected a rate of 2.70%.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)