June 03, 2024 at 12:14 am EDT

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate eased more than expected to 2.84% in May from 3.0% in April, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday, remaining within the central bank's 1.5% to 3.5% target range.

A Reuters poll of analysts had expected a rate of 2.94% in May.

The bureau will release core inflation data later on Monday.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia; Editing by John Mair)