JAKARTA, May 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate cooled slightly in April to 3.00% from 3.05% in March, the country's statistics bureau said on Thursday, staying within the central bank's 1.5% to 3.5% target range.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected an annual inflation rate of 3.06%.

The bureau is due to release more details, including the core inflation rate, later on Monday.

Inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy has been within Bank Indonesia's target range since mid-2023, but the central bank last week raised its policy rates to support the rupiah currency amid global uncertainty about the timing of any U.S. monetary easing and wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

The rupiah, which has fallen to four-year lows against the dollar on the risk-off sentiment in markets, strengthened a touch after the data to trade at 16,197 a dollar at 0410 GMT. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Ediitng by John Mair)