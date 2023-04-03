JAKARTA, April 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate slowed to 4.97% in March from 5.47% in the previous month, which was also below the 5.2% predicted in a Reuters poll, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 0.18%, compared with the poll's expectation for a 0.29% increase.

The bureau is due to release core inflation figures later on Monday. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Stefanno Sulaiman and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)