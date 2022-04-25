Indonesia's palm oil export ban leaves global buyers with no plan B

* All vegetable oil prices set to jump on supply disruption
* Buyers can't replace Indonesian palm oil shortfall
* Soyoil, canola oil supply hit by drought, sunflower oil by
war
* Refiners holding lower stocks, need to purchase at record
prices
MUMBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Global edible oil consumers
have no option but to pay top dollar for supplies after
Indonesia's surprise palm oil export ban forced buyers to seek
alternatives, already in short supply due to adverse weather and
Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The move by the world's biggest palm oil producer to ban
exports from Thursday will lift prices of all major edible oils
including palm oil, soyoil, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil,
industry watchers predict. That will place extra strain on
cost-sensitive consumers in Asia and Africa hit by higher fuel
and food prices.
"Indonesia's decision affects not only palm oil
availability, but vegetable oils worldwide," James Fry, chairman
of commodities consultancy LMC International, told Reuters.
Palm oil - used in everything from cakes and frying fats to
cosmetics and cleaning products - accounts for nearly 60% of
global vegetable oil shipments, and top producer Indonesia
accounts for around a third of all vegetable oil exports. It
announced the export ban on April 22, until further notice, in a
move to tackle rising domestic prices.
"This is happening when the export tonnages of all other
major oils are under pressure: soybean oil due to droughts in
South America; rapeseed oil due to disastrous canola crops in
Canada; and sunflower oil because of Russia's war on Ukraine,"
Fry said.
Vegetable oil prices have already risen more than 50% in the
past six months as factors from labour shortages in Malaysia to
droughts in Argentina and Canada - the biggest exporters of
soyoil and canola oil respectively - curtailed supplies.
Buyers were hoping a bumper sunflower crop from top exporter
Ukraine would ease the tightness, but supplies from Kyiv have
stopped because of what Russia calls its "special operation" in
the country.
This had prompted importers to bank on palm oil being able
to plug the supply gap until Indonesia's shock ban delivered a
"double whammy" to buyers, said Atul Chaturvedi, president of
trade body the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA).
NO ALTERNATIVE
Importers such as India, Bangladesh and Pakistan will try to
increase palm oil purchases from Malaysia, but the world's
second-biggest palm oil producer cannot fill the gap created by
Indonesia, Chaturvedi said.
Indonesia typically supplies nearly half of India's total
palm oil imports, while Pakistan and Bangladesh import nearly
80% of their palm oil from Indonesia.
"Nobody can compensate for the loss of Indonesian palm oil.
Every country is going to suffer," said Rasheed JanMohd,
chairman of Pakistan Edible oil Refiners Association (PEORA).
In February, prices of vegetable oils jumped to a record
high as sunflower oil supplies were disrupted from the Black Sea
region.
The price rise raised working capital requirements for oil
refiners, who were holding lower inventories than normal in
anticipation of a pullback in prices, said a Mumbai-based dealer
with a global trading firm.
Instead, all oil prices have rallied further.
"Refiners have been caught on the wrong foot. Now they can't
afford to wait for a few weeks. They have to make purchases to
run plants," the dealer said.
As Indonesia has allowed loading until April 28, consuming
countries will have enough supply for the first half of May, but
could face shortages from the second half, said a refiner based
in Dhaka.
South Asian refiners will only slowly release oil into the
market as they know supplies are limited, he said.
In India, the world's biggest vegetable oil importer, palm
oil prices rose by nearly 5% over the weekend as industry prices
in shortages in the coming months. Prices also rose in Pakistan
and Bangladesh.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gavin Maguire and
Kenneth Maxwell)