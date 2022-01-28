Indonesia's palm oil export curbs upend global edible oil markets

* Indonesia rules that 20% of palm oil must be sold
domestically
* Move lifts palm oil prices to a record 5,639 ringgit/T
* Palm becomes more expensive than rivals soy, sunflower oil
* Price sensitive Asian, African buyers could shift to rival
oils
*
MUMBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia's plan to limit palm
oil exports has upended the global edible oil market by making
what is the traditionally cheapest vegetable oil the costliest
among the three major edible oils traded across the world.
Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer and
exporter, on Thursday announced a 20% mandatory domestic sales
obligation for all palm producers in a bid to cool local cooking
oil prices.
The move lifted Malaysian palm oil futures to a
record high of 5,639 ringgit ($1,346.47) per tonne on Friday.
The price rise is likely to prompt key buyers such as India,
China, Pakistan and several African countries to shift to rival
soyoil and sunflower oils, which are available at a discount to
palm oil for February shipments.
"Indonesia's exports curbs have changed market dynamics,"
said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of Sunvin Group, a
vegetable oil brokerage and consultancy firm based in Mumbai,
India.
"Already, the edible oil market was disrupted by weather and
labour issues. Government policies have now added to the
uncertainty."
Crude palm oil (CPO) is being offered at around $1,500 a
tonne, including cost, insurance and freight (CIF), in India for
February shipments, compared with $1,490 for crude soybean oil
and $1,460 for crude sunflower oil, traders said. India is the
world's largest edible oil importer.
A year ago, palm oil was trading at a discount of around
$100 and $250 per tonne to soyoil and sunflower oil
respectively, both perceived to be of higher quality than palm
oil.
Buyers have started shifting to soyoil and sunflower oil for
February and March shipments, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a
global trading firm.
"Palm's rally is doing demand destruction. Prices need to
come down or it will lose market share," the dealer said.
Price-sensitive Asian buyers traditionally relied on palm
oil because of low costs and quick shipping times, but now they
will source more South American soyoil and sunflower oil from
the Black Sea region, said a Singapore-based dealer.
However, surplus supply of soyoil and sunflower oil is
limited and soybean crushing will need to pick-up to fulfill
soyoil demand, he said.
While India buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, it
mainly imports soyoil from Argentina and Brazil and sunflower
oil from Russia and Ukraine.
"Sunflower oil supplies are not certain as tensions are
rising between Russia and Ukraine," the Singapore based dealer
said.
Russia said on Thursday it was clear the United States was
not willing to address its main security concerns in their
standoff over Ukraine, but both sides kept the door open to
further dialogue.
Neither Argentina nor Ukraine have the capacity to fully
compensate a sharp reduction in palm oil supplies, so prices of
all edible oils will likely climb, said the Mumbai-based dealer.
"With higher demand, soyoil and sunflower oil prices will
also move higher. Indonesia's plan will give support to all
vegetable oil prices," he said.
($1 = 4.1880 ringgit)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Gavin Maguire and
David Evans)