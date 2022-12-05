Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Indonesia's parliament passes controversial new criminal code

12/05/2022 | 11:06pm EST
People protest against a new criminal code in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's parliament on Tuesday ratified a criminal code that includes laws to ban sex outside marriage and insulting the president, part of a sweeping legal overhaul that critics say undermines civil liberties in the world's third-largest democracy.

The new criminal code was passed by a parliamentary plenary meeting, during which legislators hailed the success of passing a bill that has been decades in the making.

(Reporting by Kate Lamb and Ananda Teresia; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
