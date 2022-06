Exports were worth $21.51 billion, up 27% from a year earlier, compared with the 38.69% growth expected in a Reuters poll. Imports grew 30.74% on a yearly basis to $18.61 billion, versus the poll's 32.80% forecast.

The May trade surplus was $2.9 billion, compared with the poll's prediction of a $3.83 billion surplus and April's $7.56 billion surplus.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies)