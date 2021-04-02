Indonesia says China consortium to invest $5 bln in electric battery venture

JAKARTA, April 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state-owned
enterprises minister said on Friday that a Chinese consortium
would invest $5 billion in an electric batteries venture, which
would include China's Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL).
Erick Thohir was speaking during a visit to China and was
referring to a deal announced late last year, where CATL would
invest $5 billion in a lithium battery plant in Indonesia and
would start production in 2024.
(Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by
Martin Petty)