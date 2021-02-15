Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia says number of poor rises by 2.76 million due to pandemic

02/15/2021 | 12:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protest against the government's labor reforms in a

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The number of poor people in Indonesia rose by 2.76 million in the year to September 2020 to reach a total of 27.55 million, or 10.19% of the population, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

The data defined a poor person as someone spending below 458,947 rupiah ($33.01) a month, it said.

($1 = 13,905.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/14Indian shares scale record high; financials lead gains
RE
02/14Uber defends contractors ahead of EU law on gig workers' rights
RE
02/14JGB futures fall as recovery hopes push money into stocks
RE
02/14Indonesia Trade Surplus Narrowed in January
DJ
02/14Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions
RE
02/14Israeli air force holds "surprise" combat drill along northern border
RE
02/14Indonesia says number of poor rises by 2.76 million due to pandemic
RE
02/14MONGOLIA-WORLD BANK GROUP PARTNERSHIP : Three Decades of Partnering for Prosperity
PU
02/14Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
2TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCOR : TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Japan's quake-rattled utility has ..
3Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions
4Uber defends contractors ahead of EU law on gig workers' rights
5Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil rises on Middle East tensions
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ