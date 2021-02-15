Indonesia says number of poor rises by 2.76 million due to pandemic
02/15/2021 | 12:01am EST
JAKARTA (Reuters) - The number of poor people in Indonesia rose by 2.76 million in the year to September 2020 to reach a total of 27.55 million, or 10.19% of the population, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statistics bureau said on Monday.
The data defined a poor person as someone spending below 458,947 rupiah ($33.01) a month, it said.
($1 = 13,905.0000 rupiah)
