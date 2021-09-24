Indonesia says won't approve new palm oil permits after moratorium lapses

JAKARTA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia will not approve new
palm oil permits even after the lapse of a moratorium on new
plantations, a senior government official said on Friday, amid
concerns from green groups about a watering down in protection
for forests.
The moratorium, which was introduced in 2018 to stop
deforestation and improve governance in the palm oil industry,
ended on Sept. 19 without any clear replacement.
Although authorities remain undecided on whether to extend
the ban, they are committed to not approve any permits for new
palm plantations, said Ruandha Agung Sugardiman, a senior
official at Indonesia's Environment and Forestry Ministry,
"Even without (the moratorium), the policy laid down by the
environment and forestry minister is to continue the ban on new
permits for forest clearance for palm oil plantations," he told
an online conference.
Indonesia, home to the world's third-largest tropical
forests and a top producer of palm, has banned forest clearing
since 2011. The country's environment ministry claims to have
reduced the rate of deforestation by 75% last year by
controlling forest fires and curbing land clearing.
But a lack of clarity surrounding the extension of the
moratorium has alarmed environmentalists who say that Indonesia
is at risk of losing further tracts of forest to plantations,
especially after the country had just ended a deforestation pact
with Norway.
Other than suspending new permits, under the palm
moratorium's rules the government was required to review areas
given to companies for palm cultivation that have not yet been
utilised, or are suspected of being used for other purposes.
On Wednesday, the country's deputy minister of food and
agriculture said authorities would use existing laws to deal
with issues pertaining to palm oil permits after the moratorium
expired.
