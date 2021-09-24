Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia says won't approve new palm oil permits after moratorium lapses

09/24/2021 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia will not approve new palm oil permits even after the lapse of a moratorium on new plantations, a senior government official said on Friday, amid concerns from green groups about a watering down in protection for forests.

The moratorium, which was introduced in 2018 to stop deforestation and improve governance in the palm oil industry, ended on Sept. 19 without any clear replacement.

Although authorities remain undecided on whether to extend the ban, they are committed to not approve any permits for new palm plantations, said Ruandha Agung Sugardiman, a senior official at Indonesia's Environment and Forestry Ministry,

"Even without (the moratorium), the policy laid down by the environment and forestry minister is to continue the ban on new permits for forest clearance for palm oil plantations," he told an online conference.

Indonesia, home to the world's third-largest tropical forests and a top producer of palm, has banned forest clearing since 2011. The country's environment ministry claims to have reduced the rate of deforestation by 75% last year by controlling forest fires and curbing land clearing.

But a lack of clarity surrounding the extension of the moratorium has alarmed environmentalists who say that Indonesia is at risk of losing further tracts of forest to plantations, especially after the country had just ended a deforestation pact with Norway.

Other than suspending new permits, under the palm moratorium's rules the government was required to review areas given to companies for palm cultivation that have not yet been utilised, or are suspected of being used for other purposes. On Wednesday, the country's deputy minister of food and agriculture said authorities would use existing laws to deal with issues pertaining to palm oil permits after the moratorium expired. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Fathin Ungku Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38aHuawei 2021 smartphone revenue to drop by at least $30-40 billion - rotating chairman
RE
05:36aMalaysia's central bank to launch alternative reference rate
RE
05:35aChina scrambles to fix power crunch, tame runaway raw material markets
RE
05:34aIndia's Shilpa Medicare to produce Cadila's COVID-19 shot
RE
05:32aEvergrande's billionaire boss exudes calm amid crisis
RE
05:31aChina central bank vows crackdown on cryptocurrency trading
RE
05:27aECB's Lagarde says many causes of inflation spike are temporary
RE
05:23aBitcoin falls 4.5% after china cracks down on cryptocurrency mining, trading last at $43,205
RE
05:22aEvergrande investors in limbo after payment deadline passes
RE
05:14aMalaysia's c.bank to launch alternative reference rate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande investors in limbo after payment deadline passes
2Daimler takes 33% stake in European battery cell venture ACC
3Wall Street eyes four more years for Powell at Fed
4German millionaires rush assets to Switzerland ahead of election
5Novavax : Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinic..

HOT NEWS