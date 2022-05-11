Indonesia seeks to balance international, local palm oil demand -official

JAKARTA, May 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia is seeking a balance
between capitalising on high global palm oil prices while
ensuring food at home is affordable, a senior government
official said on Wednesday, amid the country's ongoing ban on
exports of the vegetable oil.
The Southeast Asian nation, the world's top palm oil
producer, has since April 28 halted exports of crude palm oil
and refined products in order to control soaring prices of
cooking oil at home.
The surprise move rattled global vegetable oil markets that
were already struggling after the war in Ukraine removed a big
chunk of sunflower oil supply. Palm oil makes up more than a
third of the world's vegetable oil market, while Indonesia
accounts for around 60% of palm oil supply.
Musdhalifah Machmud, deputy coordinating economics minister,
said the government wanted palm oil to not only be available but
also affordable.
"As government, we have to keep a balance between high
international prices and (controlling) domestic prices to fulfil
cooking oil demand for our people," she said.
The official said she could not make any promises regarding
future palm oil policy since oversight involved various
ministries and she was "waiting for the best decision on palm
oil from our highest leader".
Fadhil Hasan, an official at the Indonesia Palm Oil
Association (GAPKI), said he hoped the ban could be lifted
within two weeks to a month.
Chief economics minister Airlangga Hartarto has said the ban
will stay in place until bulk cooking oil price drops to 14,000
rupiah ($0.9629) per litre across the country. As of Tuesday,
Trade Ministry data showed bulk cooking oil was being sold at
17,600 rupiah per litre.
Gabriel Tay, associate economist at Moody's Analytics, said
in a research note that while the export ban may address the
high price of cooking oil, it will be a "Pyrrhic victory", which
could harm Indonesia's economy.
"Hasty and poorly communicated policies do not instil
confidence in the government; investors crave policy stability,"
Tay said, noting that Indonesia had also imposed a surprise coal
export ban earlier this year and the palm oil ban was preceded
by various policy changes which could deter direct investment.
"This will be detrimental to Indonesia's ambition to
transition from an exporter of largely unprocessed raw materials
to a manufacturing nation."
Moody's Analytics operates independently from the credit
rating agency Moody’s Investors Service.
($1 = 14,540.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fransiska Nangoy
Editing by Ed Davies)