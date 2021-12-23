Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia sees commodities driving 2021 exports to record $230 billion

12/23/2021 | 02:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers are seen on a ship carrying containers at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's exports this year could reach between $225 billion to $230 billion, the biggest on record for Southeast Asia's largest economy, the country's trade minister said on Thursday.

The resource-rich country has been enjoying an export boom on the back of rising prices of its top commodities such as coal, palm oil, tin, steel and rubber.

Exports in the first 11 months of the year reached $209.2 billion, up almost 43% on a yearly basis, with November's shipments of $22.84 billion a record monthly figure.

"If the numbers are consistent in December, we will see exports surpassing $225 billion to $230 billion and 2021 will be the highest in our export history," Minister Muhammad Lutfi told a news conference.

Indonesia's previous record high for exports was $203.5 billion in 2011, at the peak of the previous commodities' upcycle.

"Our surplus has reached $34 billion ... If consistent, we will book a $35 billion surplus in 2021," Lutfi added.

That forecast is the nation's largest trade surplus since 2007.

Due to the significant surplus in the trade in goods, Indonesia may record its first current account surplus https://www.bi.go.id/id/publikasi/ruang-media/news-release/Pages/sp_2333221.aspx in a decade this year, the central bank has said, giving a forecast range of between a 0.3% surplus to a 0.5% deficit, relative to gross domestic product.

Analysts said this could help anchor the rupiah currency from the amid a global monetary tightening.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 1083.25 End-of-day quote.27.01%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.53% 75.24 Delayed Quote.39.38%
WTI -0.51% 72.718 Delayed Quote.43.59%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:25aOnline betting group Flutter to buy Italy's Sisal for $2.2 billion
RE
02:24aChina hopes U.S. could create conditions to expand trade cooperation
RE
02:22aAustralian states reinstate COVID-19 curbs as Omicron cases jump
RE
02:19aAstraZeneca shot third dose works against Omicron in study
RE
02:15aForeigners sell Japanese shares in the week to Dec. 17
RE
02:14aKenya to replace nominal debt ceiling with debt anchor -Finance Minister
RE
02:13aChina commerce ministry, on china-u.s. trade deal, says, china, u.s. trade teams are maintaining normal communication
RE
02:12aChina commerce ministry, on china-u.s. trade deal, says, hopes u.s. can create good conditions for both sides to expand trade cooperation
RE
02:07aRussia to hold paratrooper drills near Ukrainian border - Ifax
RE
02:04aIndonesia sees commodities driving 2021 exports to record $230 billion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk says he is 'almost done' with stock sales; shares rally
2U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
3Tencent to Cut Stake in JD.com
4Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
5Dollar slips as risk sentiment improves, Aussie outperforms

HOT NEWS