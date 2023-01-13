Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Indonesia sends warship to monitor Chinese coast guard vessel

01/13/2023 | 10:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has deployed a warship to its North Natuna Sea to monitor a Chinese coast guard vessel that has been active in a resource-rich maritime area, the country's naval chief said on Saturday of an area that both countries claim as their own.

Ship tracking data shows the vessel, CCG 5901, has been sailing in the Natuna Sea, particularly near the Tuna Bloc gas field and the Vietnamese Chim Sao oil and gas field since Dec. 30, the Indonesian Ocean Justice Initiative told Reuters.

A warship, maritime patrol plane and drone had been deployed to monitor the vessel, Laksamana Madya Muhammad Ali, the chief of the Indonesian navy, told Reuters.

"The Chinese vessel has not conducted any suspicious activities," he said. "However, we need to monitor it as it has been in Indonesia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) for some time."

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Jakarta was not immediately available for comment.

The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) gives vessels navigation rights through an EEZ.

The activity comes after an EEZ agreement between Indonesia and Vietnam, and approval from Indonesia to develop the Tuna gas field in the Natuna Sea, with a total estimated investment of more than $3 billion upto the start of production.

In 2021 vessels from Indonesia and China shadowed each other for months near a submersible oil rig that had been performing well appraisals in the Tuna block.

At the time, China urged Indonesia to , saying the activities were happening in its territory.

Southeast Asia's biggest nation says that under UNCLOS, the southern end of the South China Sea is its exclusive economic zone, and named the area as the North Natuna Sea in 2017.

China rejects this, saying the maritime area is within its expansive territorial claim in the South China Sea marked by a U-shaped "nine-dash line," a boundary the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague found to have no legal basis in 2016.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia, Stanley Widianto, Kate Lamb and Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.92% 85.36 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
WTI 0.00% 80.246 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
Latest news "Economy"
12:34aUae's sultan al jaber: calls for adaptation finance for t…
RE
12:32aUae's sultan al jaber:we must triple renewable energy generation…
RE
12:32aFactbox-Countries mandate COVID tests for China travellers
RE
12:31aUae's sultan al jaber calls for scaling up renewables, nuclear e…
RE
12:30aUae's sultan al jaber says want cop28 to be practical, move from…
RE
12:30aUae's sultan al jaber sayswe want cop28 to be one of solidarity…
RE
12:23aUae's sultan al jaber saysuae has a clear sense of responsibilit…
RE
12:16aIran executes British-Iranian national Akbari - Iranian report
RE
12:02aSpotify back up after brief outage -Downdetector
RE
01/13Iran's judiciary says british-iranian national alireza akbari ha…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks climb after banks report Q4 earnings
2UBS has no desire to buy Credit Suisse, chairman tells newspaper
3Former NATO general, ex-prime minister seen leading Czech presidential ..
4Factbox-Countries mandate COVID tests for China travellers
5UAE'S SULTAN AL JABER: CALLS FOR ADAPTATION FINANCE FOR T…

HOT NEWS