Indonesia sets Dec Minas crude price at $73.03/bbl

01/04/2022 | 11:06pm EST
A worker at state-owned Pertamina, the country's main retailer of subsidised fuel, fills a vehicle at a petrol station in Jakarta

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indonesia has set the official Indonesia Crude Price (ICP) for Minas crude oil at $73.03 a barrel for December, down $7.12 from the previous month, a document from the Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources showed on Wednesday.

The December Minas alpha, or price difference to dated Brent, was set at minus $1.07 per barrel, up 22 cents from a month prior, the document showed.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.15% 80.02 Delayed Quote.0.63%
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED -0.44% 58.42 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.21% 6279.499 Real-time Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.33% 421.9553 Delayed Quote.1.16%
WTI -0.07% 76.968 Delayed Quote.0.58%
