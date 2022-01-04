Indonesia sets Dec Minas crude price at $73.03/bbl
01/04/2022 | 11:06pm EST
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indonesia has set the official Indonesia Crude Price (ICP) for Minas crude oil at $73.03 a barrel for December, down $7.12 from the previous month, a document from the Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources showed on Wednesday.
The December Minas alpha, or price difference to dated Brent, was set at minus $1.07 per barrel, up 22 cents from a month prior, the document showed.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)