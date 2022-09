JAKARTA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia set its crude palm oil reference price for the Sept. 16 to 30 period at $846.32 per tonne, a Trade Ministry regulation issued on Thursday showed, down from $929.66 per tonne for the first half of the month.

The new reference price would place the export tax at $52 per tonne, down from the current $74 per tonne. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)