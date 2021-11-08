Indonesia sets Sept Minas crude price at $72.25/bbl
11/08/2021 | 03:01am EST
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indonesia has set the official Indonesia Crude Price (ICP) for Minas crude oil at $72.25 a barrel for September, up $4.26 from the previous month, a document from the Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources showed.
The September Minas alpha, or price difference to dated Brent, was set at minus $2.33 per barrel, up 49 cents from a month prior, the document showed.
