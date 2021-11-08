Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia sets Sept Minas crude price at $72.25/bbl

11/08/2021 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indonesia has set the official Indonesia Crude Price (ICP) for Minas crude oil at $72.25 a barrel for September, up $4.26 from the previous month, a document from the Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources showed.

The September Minas alpha, or price difference to dated Brent, was set at minus $2.33 per barrel, up 49 cents from a month prior, the document showed.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18aOPEC+ able to increase oil supply in case of market demand, UAE minister tells Asharq
RE
03:09aLondon Shares to Open Slightly Lower
DJ
03:07aTHE NEW MASTERS : How auction houses are chasing crypto millions
RE
03:06aLarger-than-expected Saudi crude price hikes to Asia bullish for markets
RE
03:05aWalt disney co says starting nov. 8 through  nov. 14, new and eligible returning subscribers can get one month of disney+ for $1.99
RE
03:05aDisney offers streaming service discount for a month to boost subscribers
RE
03:05aDisney says disney+ subscribers with a valid ticket or pass and theme park reservation on nov. 12 to get special benefits across disney theme parks
RE
03:04aJapan cuts economic view after key indicator falls to lowest in a year
RE
03:01aIndonesia sets Sept Minas crude price at $72.25/bbl
RE
02:53aEramet relaunches lithium project in Argentina with China's Tsingshan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Oct exports beat forecasts, offer buffer to slowing economy
2Tesla shares fall after Musk's Twitter poll backs stake sale
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Jefferies downgrades from Buy to Sell
4Some investors have not received Evergrande unit's bond interest due No..
5Shinsei Bank poison pill defence wins backing of another proxy adviser

HOT NEWS