Indonesia sets coal benchmark price at highest in a decade

JAKARTA, July 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia set its coal benchmark
price higher in July at $115.35 per tonne, an official document
published by its energy and minerals ministry showed on Monday.
The price is 14.97% higher than June's benchmark price and
the highest since the $117.6 per tonne in May 2011, Refinitiv
data showed. <COAL-HBA-ID>
The document did not show what accounted for the price jump.
An energy ministry spokesman told Reuters that a statement will
be issued later on Monday.
