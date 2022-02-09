Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia sets permit requirements on all palm product exports-document

02/09/2022 | 05:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A palm oil plantation is pictured next to a burnt forest near Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan province, Indonesia

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The world's top palm oil maker Indonesia had expanded its export permit requirement for palm oil products to include other derivatives, a Trade Ministry regulation reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

The new rules takes effect on Feb. 15, according to the regulation signed on Tuesday, and applies to products such as margarine and kernel oils. The permit requirements were previously only set for exports of crude palm oil (CPO), olein, used cooking oil and residue.

Indonesia moved to restrict exports of palm oil to try to cool down soaring prices of cooking oil at home, which had sent global prices on a rally.

Late in January it imposed a so called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) where exporters must sell 20% of their planned exports at home and with a price cap to ensure lower retail prices.

Under the new regulation, to secure export approvals for all palm products, companies must show proof of their domestic sales of CPO and/or refined, bleached, and deodorised palm olein in accordance to the DMO requirements.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 1292.5 End-of-day quote.16.94%
KERNEL HOLDING S.A. -0.55% 54.1 Delayed Quote.-7.33%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.75% 90.56 Delayed Quote.19.31%
WTI -0.76% 89.142 Delayed Quote.21.87%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:30aUkraine sees chance for diplomacy but seeks sanctions against Russia
RE
05:26aGilt Yield Falls as Bond Selloff Ebbs
DJ
05:25aBanks, automakers drive Indian shares higher ahead of cenbank decision
RE
05:22aFACTBOX-FROM SLEAZE SCANDAL TO LOCKDOWN PARTIES : trying times for UK PM Johnson
RE
05:20aGSK sees sales growth in 2022 after quarterly beat, prepares for spin-off
RE
05:19aEvergrande aims to deliver 600,000 apartments in 2022, says no fire sales
RE
05:17aFormer judge to probe UK fraud agency, pressure mounts on director Osofsky
RE
05:13aECB could raise rates in 2022, new Bundesbank chief says
RE
05:04aGhana January consumer price inflation 13.9% year-on-year, says stats office
RE
05:04aGhana january consumer price inflation at 13.9% year-on-year, sa…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks firm, bonds win respite from rout
2Nickel Mines : US$225M capital raise to fund 30% acquisition Oracle Nic..
3France's Amundi beats strategic targets on surging inflows
4Amundi: fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results
5Honda posts 17% fall in Q3 operating profit

HOT NEWS