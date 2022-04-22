Indonesia should reevaluate palm oil export ban if negative impact on sector -GAPKI

JAKARTA, April 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia palm oil industry
group GAPKI on Friday said it respected President Joko Widodo's
decision to ban exports of cooking oil and its raw material from
April 28, but asked that the government reevaluate if any
negative impact on the sector.
GAPKI in a statement on Friday said that it asked all
stakeholders along the supply chain line of the palm oil
industry to monitor the implementation of the policy, which is
aimed at controlling prices at home.
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)