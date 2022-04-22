Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia should reevaluate palm oil export ban if negative impact on sector -GAPKI

04/22/2022 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, April 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia palm oil industry group GAPKI on Friday said it respected President Joko Widodo's decision to ban exports of cooking oil and its raw material from April 28, but asked that the government reevaluate if any negative impact on the sector.

GAPKI in a statement on Friday said that it asked all stakeholders along the supply chain line of the palm oil industry to monitor the implementation of the policy, which is aimed at controlling prices at home. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26aU.S. Economic Activity Softened in April as Price Pressures Intensified -- S&P Global
DJ
10:24aRepublican Kevin McCarthy under fire after audio shows he urged Trump to resign
RE
10:19aSlowdown warnings flash for UK economy as inflation surges
RE
10:15aIndonesia to ban palm oil exports to curb domestic prices
RE
10:15aEU regulator backs using Pfizer COVID shot as booster after other vaccines
RE
10:15aToronto index falls as energy, mining stocks weigh
RE
10:15aFirebrand U.S. Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene faces 'insurrectionist' legal challenge
RE
10:14aToronto index falls as energy, mining stocks weigh
RE
10:12aIndonesia should reevaluate palm oil export ban if negative impact on sector -GAPKI
RE
10:12aSlowdown warnings flash for UK economy as inflation surges
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP : 2022 Q1 Presentation
2Villeroy & Boch AG: Sustained positive business performance in first qu..
3For oil refiners, now is the summer of distillate content
4FLOW TRADERS Q122 TRADING UPDATE
5KERING : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating

HOT NEWS