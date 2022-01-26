Indonesia state power firm says won't allow repeat of coal crunch

JAKARTA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Indonesian state electricity
firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara's (PLN) coal supply for February
is safe and it will ensure there is no repeat of a crisis that
led to a halt on international coal exports, its chief executive
said on Wednesday.
Critically low coal inventory at several domestic power
generators led to the world's biggest thermal coal exporter
abruptly imposing https://reut.rs/3JVSTUl a month-long ban on
shipments of the fuel on Jan. 1, jolting the global energy
market.
PLN has made adjustments to its supply management and a new
regulation will ensure compliance with so-called Domestic Market
Obligation (DMO), chief executive Darmawan Prasodjo told a
hearing with the parliamentary energy committee.
"We will make certain that the coal crisis will not be
repeated in the future," Darmawan said.
Officials have blamed the supply crunch on poor compliance
with DMO rules, under which miners must sell a quarter of output
locally.
The government has said DMO compliance deteriorated last
year as global prices surpassed the $70 per tonne maximum price
for local generators.
Indonesia, in a new regulation, now requires miners to
report DMO fulfilment monthly instead of annually, Darmawan
said, which would help with enforcement.
The rules effective Jan. 19 said miners who failed to fulfil
their monthly obligation would be barred from exporting and
risked operational suspensions and revocation of mining permits.
PLN and the energy ministry can now monitor all stages of
coal delivery to power plants and issue automated warnings over
late shipments.
"We've since saw miners change attitude because once they
failed to do loading that day, there would be immediate
corrective action," Darmawan said.
The government said the January export ban would apply for
those yet to meet their DMO. As of Jan. 20, Indonesia has lifted
the suspension for 139 compliant companies https://reut.rs/3G1OZGx.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska
Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)