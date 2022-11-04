Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Indonesia targets sugar self-sufficiency in 5 yrs, eyes ethanol production

11/04/2022 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia will expand its sugar plantation area to try to become self-sufficient in the next five years and is eyeing development of renewable sugar-based ethanol afterwards, President Joko Widodo said on Friday.

While inspecting a sugarcane plantation owned by ethanol producer Energy Agro Nusantara, controlled by state plantation firm PTPN X, the president said he aims to expand Indonesia's sugar cultivation area to 700,000 hectares (1.73 million acres).

"If we could really prepare 700,000 hectares, we will be self-sufficient in sugar in the next five years. And I will prepare the 700,000 hectares," he said.

Indonesia currently has 180,000 hectares of sugarcane plantations, said Jokowi, as the president is popularly known.

The country of 270 million people is among the world's biggest importers of raw sugar.

"Once this is achieved, some of the sugar can be made, whether via making molasses or directly, into ethanol, which we will begin with E5," Jokowi said, referring to a blend of up to 5% ethanol with fossil fuel.

The programme could later be expanded to use a higher blend like E10 or E20, much like how Indonesia has increased the mix of palm oil-based biofuel into its diesel fuel, called B30, Jokowi said, without giving a timeframe.

Indonesia, the world's biggest producer and exporter of palm oil, is currently conducting a road test for B40. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
BRENT OIL 2.32% 96.55 Delayed Quote.21.57%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
WTI 2.52% 90.162 Delayed Quote.18.06%
Latest news "Economy"
03:32aKenya Airways pilots to start strike on Nov. 5, union says
RE
03:31aIndonesia targets sugar self-sufficiency in 5 yrs, eyes ethanol production
RE
03:31aSouth African mobile operator MTN's Q3 pre-tax profit rises 14.7%
RE
03:31aGerman industrial orders drop in Sept on foreign demand slump
RE
03:28aS.African clean energy project gets $497 million in World Bank funds
RE
03:27aSpain's Amadeus says Q3 adjusted profit jumps nine-fold
RE
03:23aSouth African rand strengthens as dollar eases
RE
03:21aYuan rebounds to week high on hopes China's strict COVID policy will be relaxed
RE
03:21aSouth Korea seeks 3-year grace period on U.S. EV tax incentive law
RE
03:21aMedvedev says Russia is fighting a sacred battle against Satan
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China stocks surge on audit, COVID restrictions hopes
2Marketmind: Relief, hope and speculation
3Petrobras 3Q Profit Soared to BRL46.1 Billion on Higher Oil Price
4Vonovia : Analyst & Investor Presentation 9M 2022
5Rock Tech Lithium completes Bankable Project Study for its Guben Conver..

HOT NEWS