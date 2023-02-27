Indonesia to apply export earning retention rules to sums of at least $250,000

JAKARTA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia's plan to make
exporters retain 30% of their earnings onshore will apply to
proceeds of at least $250,000, Chief Economics Minister
Airlangga Hartarto said on Tuesday.
The central bank hopes keeping funds in-country will help
support the rupiah currency if U.S. interest rates continue to
rise as expected.
Policymakers in Southeast Asia's largest economy have
long been concerned about exporters' habit of parking earnings
in offshore bank accounts, even after authorities required them
to receive proceeds through local banks more than a decade ago.
Airlangga told an economic forum exporters can convert their
foreign currency earnings into rupiah but stressed that it was
not mandatory. Once the new rules are issued, firms will be
allowed three months to comply, he said.
It was unclear when the new rules would be issued. They
will apply to proceeds from shipments of natural resources and
their derivative products.
"Not only do we export the resources, but the results of
those exports can be enjoyed at home," he said.
Some bankers say the measures will spur repatriation of
offshore funds and help anchor the rupiah, though how much will
flow into Indonesia remains unclear.
