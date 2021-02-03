Indonesia to boost 2021 COVID-19 recovery budget to $44 bln -finmin

JAKARTA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia will expand its COVID-19 recovery budget this year to 619 trillion rupiah ($44.20 billion) to provide better support for the health sector as well as to help businesses, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a forum on Wednesday.

The latest increase comes after the government had earlier lifted the budget to 553.09 trillion rupiah in late January, up from a previous budget of 372.3 trillion rupiah. ($1 = 14,005.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Tabita Diela Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)