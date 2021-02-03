Indonesia to boost 2021 COVID-19 recovery budget to $44 bln -finmin

JAKARTA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia will expand its
COVID-19 recovery budget this year to 619 trillion rupiah
($44.20 billion) to provide better support for the health sector
as well as to help businesses, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani
Indrawati told a forum on Wednesday.
The latest increase comes after the government had earlier
lifted the budget to 553.09 trillion rupiah in late January, up
from a previous budget of 372.3 trillion rupiah.
($1 = 14,005.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Tabita Diela
Writing by Fransiska Nangoy
Editing by Ed Davies)