Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia to implement B35 biodiesel from July 20 -official

07/08/2022 | 09:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to increase the content of palm oil-based fuel in its biodiesel to 35%, known as B35, from 30%, starting on July 20, senior energy ministry official Dadan Kusdiana said late on Friday.

The world's biggest palm oil producer is struggling to cut palm oil inventories after a three-week export ban ending in May aimed at controlling domestic cooking oil prices boosted stocks.

The high stock has been weighing on palm fruit prices, drawing criticism from farmers who are in the midst of peak harvest season.

Dadan said the increase would create additional demand for 727,804 KL of the palm oil fuel this year, taking the full year consumption to 10.88 million KL. Its consumption up to July was estimated at 5.78 million KL.

The ministry would also launch a road test for B40 fuel.

"While we wait for the result of the B40 road test, the government would implement B35," Dadan said in a statement.

Senior cabinet minister Luhut Pandjaitan this week estimated that an additional 2.5 million tonnes of palm oil could be absorbed if Indonesia implemented B40.

Other efforts authorities are considering to bring down inventories include lowering a palm oil export levy to spur exports.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sandra Maler, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48aChina's Xi 'deeply regrets' death of Japan's Abe
RE
01:28aRussia assembling reserve forces near Ukraine for future offensive, says British intelligence
RE
12:54aUkraine pleads for weapons, war in spotlight at G20 meeting
RE
12:38aUkraine pleads for weapons, war in spotlight at G20 meeting
RE
12:26aAnalysis-Twitter has legal edge in deal dispute with Musk
RE
07/08U.S. Interior Dept retracts draft analysis of Alaska ConocoPhillips project
RE
07/08Market analyst sees 'freefall' for Twitter stock
RE
07/08Rogers Communications CEO Says Have Made Meaningful Progress Towards Bringing Co's Networks Back Online
RE
07/08Rogers communications ceo says many of our wireless customers ar…
RE
07/08Rogers communications ceo says we will proactively apply a credi…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk seeks to end $44 billion Twitter pursuit
2UPSTART HOLDINGS 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney Gene..
3Analysis-Twitter has legal edge in deal dispute with Musk
4Twitter workers brace for more 'circus' after Elon Musk torpedoes deal
5ADM Tronics Unlimited : Reports Fiscal Year 2022

HOT NEWS