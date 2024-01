JAKARTA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia will provide additional cash handouts for three months starting in February to mitigate the risk of rising food prices, its chief economic minister said on Monday.

The 200,000 rupiah ($12.65) handouts will be distributed to 18.8 million families. ($1 = 15,805.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)