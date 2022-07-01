Indonesia to raise palm oil export quota

JAKARTA, July 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised palm oil export
quotas on Saturday, allowing companies that have sold palm oil
domestically to export seven times the amount of their domestic
sales starting July 1, a senior minister said.
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment
Luhut Pandjaitan also said the government will exercise a plan
to raise mandatory biodiesel mix to 35% or 40%, depending on
crude palm oil supply and price, from currently 30%.
