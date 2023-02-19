Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Indonesia to repatriate alleged drug trafficker to Italy

02/19/2023 | 07:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NUSA DUA, Bali, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities will repatriate alleged drug trafficker Antonio Strangio, an Italian and Australian dual national who was detained in Bali earlier this month, to Italy on Sunday, authorities said.

Interpol issued a red notice for Strangio, 32, in 2016 over the sale of 160 kilograms of marijuana and links to Italy's 'Ndrangheta' organised crime syndicate, police commissioner Anggaito Hadi Prabowo told reporters on Sunday.

"After coordinating with National Central Bureau in Rome, he must be sent to Italy immediately. He will be delivered from here to Italy, and there he will be called to account on his case until there is a ruling," Anggaito said.

Strangio, who claimed to have a property business in Australia, maintained his innocence, local media reported citing police.

The authorities said three Indonesian police officials will take Strangio to Italy, but they declined to provide further details on his flight plan due to safety reasons and so as not to inconvenience other passengers.

Strangio was arrested on Feb.3 in Indonesia's resort island of Bali which he was transiting on his way home to Australia.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina and Sultan Anshori in Bali, Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
08:44aUkraine troops prepare for threat of Russia capturing Bakhmut
RE
08:11aPutin ally Kadyrov: one day I plan my own private military company
RE
08:06aBioNTech sees UK trials on cancer vaccines starting this year, paper says
RE
07:45aItalian PM Meloni to visit Kyiv on Monday to meet Zelenskiy
RE
07:40aTaliban plans to turn former foreign bases into special economic zones
RE
07:37aRussia condemns Israeli strike on Damascus
RE
07:24aIndonesia to repatriate alleged drug trafficker to Italy
RE
07:02aCarmaker Stellantis upbeat about future of German brand Opel - magazine
RE
06:38aForeigners resume cutting Chinese bond holdings in January
RE
06:34aUkraine presses US Congress members for F-16 jetfighters -lawmakers
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1TPG acquires Malaysian education assets from KV Asia
2'Pump the brakes', U.S. envoy tells Netanyahu on judicial changes
3Transcript : Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Special Call
4Russia condemns Israeli strike on Damascus
5Carmaker Stellantis upbeat about future of German brand Opel - magazine

HOT NEWS