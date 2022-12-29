Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Indonesia to tighten palm oil exports from Jan. 1

12/29/2022 | 10:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Trucks with palm oil fresh fruit bunches queue for unloading at a factory in West Aceh

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will tighten export rules for palm oil from Jan. 1 by allowing less shipments overseas for every tonne sold domestically, according to a new regulation reviewed by Reuters, which was confirmed by an industry official.

Starting next year, exporters will be allowed to ship six times their domestic sales volume, smaller than the current ratio allowed of eight times, Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) Secretary General Eddy Martono said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.14% 83.74 Delayed Quote.9.30%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
WTI 0.14% 78.753 Delayed Quote.5.88%
Latest news "Economy"
12:23aEight bodies found in ruins of Cambodia casino fire
RE
12:23aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee edges up as analysts reckon CAD likely peaked, dollar slips
RE
12:21aTurkey's raft of pre-election spending to swell budget
RE
12:20aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Waver as Year Draws to a Close
DJ
12:19aSoybeans set to gain for 4th year amid Argentina drought, China demand
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aBolivia court sentences arrested governor Camacho to six months pre-trial detention
RE
12:10aPhilippines floods, landslides kill 44 after Christmas Day rains
RE
12:05aOil set to end turbulent 2022 modestly higher
RE
12/29INDIA BONDS-Bond yields steady on last trading day of 2022, debt sale eyed
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's factory activity likely cooled in Dec on COVID surge: Reuters P..
2Indian shares set to rise in final session of 2022 on U.S. jobs data
3Neogen : Cattleman's Congress
4Nevada Copper Receives US$20 Million from Closing of Second Tranche of ..
5China's Huawei sees 2022 revenue of 636.9 billion yuan -report

HOT NEWS