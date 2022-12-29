Indonesia to tighten palm oil exports from Jan. 1 to ensure supply

JAKARTA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia will tighten
export rules for palm oil from Jan. 1 by allowing less shipments
overseas for every tonne sold domestically, in a move aimed at
ensuring there was sufficient domestic supply, a government
official said on Friday.
Exporters will be allowed to ship six times their domestic
sales volume, less than the current ratio of eight times,
according to a new regulation reviewed by Reuters, which was
confirmed by an industry official.
"To secure domestic supply, especially for the first quarter
of 2023," said Septian Hario Setio, a senior official at
coordinating ministry of maritime and investment affairs, in
explaining the reason behind the policy change.
Seto said the ratio will be evaluated periodically by
considering the domestic situation, including cooking oil
availability and prices.
Indonesia earlier this year had a battle to keep cooking oil
prices from spiralling out of control and introduced export
measures on palm oil products with varying degrees of success to
try to ensure supply and bring the price down.
A brief ban on exports of the edible oil from Indonesia
shook markets and exacerbated existing global supply concerns,
but it also led to ballooning domestic inventory.
Indonesia currently has imposes a so-called domestic market
obligation (DMO) requiring businesses to sell a portion of
output locally in return for export permits.
Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) Secretary General
Eddy Martono in a meeting with the government last week said
there were still concerns about cooking oil supply, related to
the government's biodiesel programme and expectations of lower
palm oil output in the first quarter.
Indonesia is planning to increase the mandatory palm oil
component to 35% starting Feb. 1.
The world's most populous Muslim country will also celebrate
Ramadan in March 2023, where food demand including cooking oil
would typically rise, Eddy said.
While businesses would comply to the regulation, Eddy said
the new export ratio should be evaluated regularly in the short
term to avoid stock glut.
"If it turns out the forecast is wrong and output did not
drop drastically, it must be evaluated, otherwise fresh fruit
bunches will piled up again in mills and this will angered
farmers," Eddy said.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)