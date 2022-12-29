Advanced search
Indonesia to tighten palm oil exports from Jan. 1 to ensure supply

12/29/2022 | 11:41pm EST
JAKARTA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia will tighten export rules for palm oil from Jan. 1 by allowing less shipments overseas for every tonne sold domestically, in a move aimed at ensuring there was sufficient domestic supply, a government official said on Friday.

Exporters will be allowed to ship six times their domestic sales volume, less than the current ratio of eight times, according to a new regulation reviewed by Reuters, which was confirmed by an industry official.

"To secure domestic supply, especially for the first quarter of 2023," said Septian Hario Setio, a senior official at coordinating ministry of maritime and investment affairs, in explaining the reason behind the policy change.

Seto said the ratio will be evaluated periodically by considering the domestic situation, including cooking oil availability and prices.

Indonesia earlier this year had a battle to keep cooking oil prices from spiralling out of control and introduced export measures on palm oil products with varying degrees of success to try to ensure supply and bring the price down.

A brief ban on exports of the edible oil from Indonesia shook markets and exacerbated existing global supply concerns, but it also led to ballooning domestic inventory.

Indonesia currently has imposes a so-called domestic market obligation (DMO) requiring businesses to sell a portion of output locally in return for export permits.

Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) Secretary General Eddy Martono in a meeting with the government last week said there were still concerns about cooking oil supply, related to the government's biodiesel programme and expectations of lower palm oil output in the first quarter.

Indonesia is planning to increase the mandatory palm oil component to 35% starting Feb. 1.

The world's most populous Muslim country will also celebrate Ramadan in March 2023, where food demand including cooking oil would typically rise, Eddy said.

While businesses would comply to the regulation, Eddy said the new export ratio should be evaluated regularly in the short term to avoid stock glut.

"If it turns out the forecast is wrong and output did not drop drastically, it must be evaluated, otherwise fresh fruit bunches will piled up again in mills and this will angered farmers," Eddy said. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.14% 83.74 Delayed Quote.9.30%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
WTI 0.14% 78.753 Delayed Quote.5.88%
