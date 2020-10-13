Indonesia trade surplus seen shrinking in Sept to $1.98 billion

The median forecast of 11 analysts in the poll was for Southeast Asia's largest economy to post a $1.98 billion trade surplus in September, down from $2.33 billion in the prior month.

Indonesia had reported trade surpluses in the past few months due to imports falling at a faster pace than exports.

The poll expected the same pattern, with exports seen to have fallen 7.20% on an annual basis last month and imports down 22.40%.

In August, exports and imports dropped 8.36% and 24.19%, respectively.

