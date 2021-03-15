Indonesia trade surplus widens slightly in Feb, near expectation

JAKARTA, March 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's trade surplus
widened slightly in February, with exports continuing to rise
while imports grew for the first time since June 2019 due to low
base effect, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on
Monday.
February's surplus was $2.01 billion, compared with a $2.21
billion surplus expected in a Reuters poll and a $1.96 billion
surplus a month earlier.
Exports grew 8.56% on a yearly basis to $15.27 billion, a
touch slower than the poll's forecast of 8.73%, supported by
shipments of steel, coal and copper, among other products.
Imports rose 14.86% year-on-year to $13.26 billion, faster than
the 12.60% forecast in the poll.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by
Martin Petty)