Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Indonesia turns to Ukrainian corn

01/27/2022 | 10:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Indonesia has purchased decade-high volumes of Ukrainian corn this marketing year, with drought in Argentina weighing on upriver shipments and pushing buyers to seek alternative origins.

A 33,000t cargo of Indonesia-bound Ukrainian corn cargo was shipped from Mykolaiv port on 24 January. This followed 27,833t that was shipped along the route in October, according to line-up data, the first such delivery in four years. The 25,108t shipment in 2017 was the first since just over 2,000t was sent to Indonesia in 2012, customs data show.

Indonesia's corn imports increased to 945,000t in 2020-21 (October-September) from 860,000t in 2019-20 and are forecast to rise to 1.2mn t in 2021-22, according to the Foreign Agricultural Service of the US Department of Agriculture (FAS USDA).

Indonesia usually buys most of its corn from Argentina, with Brazil and the US sending smaller volumes (see chart). Receipts from Argentina were already down in 2020-21.

Indonesia could continue to step up purchases of Ukrainian corn because of difficulties with upriver cargo shipments in Argentina, a poor corn crop in Brazil and high corn prices in the US. Ukraine, meanwhile, is reporting a record harvest.

Water levels in the Parana river are still significantly below norm, preventing grain-carrying vessels from operating at capacity. This bottlenecks Argentina's corn exports as ports in south are far from the largest corn-producing regions.

In Brazil, which displaced some of Argentina's corn shipments to Indonesia in 2020-21, corn output has fallen sharply this season, reducing export availability.

And the US - which also displaced some of Argentina's corn shipments to Indonesia last marketing year - is forecast to export 8.32mn t less corn in 2021-22, with USDA projecting exports of 61.6mn t this marketing year in January's edition of the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (Wasde) report.

In contrast, USDA sees Ukraine exporting 33.5mn t of corn in 2021-22, up by 9.64mn t on the year, as a result of record production of 42mn t, up from 30.3mn t in 2020-21.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine could pose a risk to Ukraine's corn exports. That said, there is increasing interest in Ukrainian corn on the physical market, with Ukraine's spot contract settling at $284/t fob Odessa yesterday, up by $2/t on the day and $6.50/t on the week, according to Argus assessments.

By Anna Sneidermane

Indonesia corn import origin by marketing year%
Indonesia corn import origin by marketing year, Oct-Nov%

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 15:54:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
11:10aRussia keeps door open to talks as U.S. rejects key security demands
RE
11:10aRussia keeps door open to talks as U.S. rejects key security demands
RE
11:09aSUPPLIER ALERT : Key Changes In Stellantis/FCA New Terms And Conditions
AQ
11:09aIndustrial Robotics Use Rising
AQ
11:07aStellantis ready to repay 6.3 billion euro Italy state-backed loan in advance sources
RE
11:06aSailGP announces Mubadala as Title Partner of Season 2 Grand Final
BU
11:06aGERRESHEIMER AG : The leading supplier of injection vials Gerresheimer expands production in Wertheim
EQ
11:06aInvictus Global Management Appeals Recent Vote Disenfranchisement in Aeromexico Bankruptcy
BU
11:06aNewEdge Advisors Breaks Firm Records in 2021
BU
11:05aHEALTH AND SAFETY REQUIREMENTS IN THE WORKPLACE : what legacy will the Covid-19 crisis leave behind?
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks shed gains, Treasury yields jump as Fed signals rate hikes could..
2UK investors assess Powell’s tough speech
3Wall Street rebounds, dollar higher after Fed's Powell strikes hawkish ..
4Analyst recommendations: Berkshire Hathaway, Intel, Microsoft, PayPal, ..
5Fiscal stimulus fuels U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sinc..

HOT NEWS