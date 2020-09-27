Indonesia unions threaten strike over government's labour reforms

* MPs deliberation on controversial jobs bill nearing finish
* Bill is government's flagship effort to boost investment
* Global investors watching closely to see if terms watered
down
* Parliament committee now due to discuss bill with minister
JAKARTA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indonesian trade unions
threatened on Monday to stage a national strike next month after
a committee in parliament agreed to move ahead with proposed
labour reforms in President Joko Widodo's controversial "Job
Creation" bill.
Global investors are watching the bill closely to see that
its terms have not been watered down in parliamentary debates,
as Southeast Asia's largest economy tries to compete for
manufacturing investment relocating from China.
Lawmakers in the legislation committee held meetings at the
weekend to finish debating the bill so that it could be passed
before parliament goes into recess on Oct. 9.
Trade unions were preparing to hold rallies this week and
planned a national strike involving five million workers on Oct.
6-8, ahead of the vote, demanding proposed labour reforms be
dropped, a union leader said.
"During the national strike, we will stop all production
processes," Said Iqbal, president of the Confederation of
Indonesia Trade Unions, said in a statement.
Unions and green groups have held several rallies to protest
the bill, though rallies last week were relatively small.
On Sunday, the legislation committee agreed a cut in
mandatory severance benefits paid by an employer to 23 times
monthly wages, versus a current maximum of 32 times, said Firman
Soebagyo, a lawmaker from the Golkar party. He said workers
would still be eligible for the existing level and the
government would fund the difference.
The government had wanted maximum severance benefits to be
cut to 19 times the monthly wage, arguing existing rules were
too generous and deterred employers from hiring.
The committee also rejected a proposal to tie the minimum
wage only to economic growth and allow labour-intensive
industries to set their own wage.
However, they endorsed proposals to cut mandatory paid
leave, which includes menstrual leave, and allow longer work
hours.
The proposed labour reforms are part of the so-called
“omnibus” bill that clubs together changes in over 70 laws to
allow parliament to vote in a single swoop to accelerate
reforms.
The legislation committee must now invite at least one
government minister to agree on its decision, before bringing
their endorsement to a parliamentary vote.
Committee chairman Supratman Andi Atgas told Reuters such a
meeting is yet to be scheduled as lawmakers work on the legal
drafting of the final version of the bill.
(Additional reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri
Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)