Indonesia waiting for utility's green light before resuming coal exports-minister

JAKARTA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy minister
Arifin Tasrif said on Wednesday that his ministry is waiting for
the state utility PLN to confirm that coal supply for domestic
power plants is secure before the government can start partially
resuming coal exports.
Coal miners, which have fully met their so-called domestic
coal obligation to supply power plants, will be prioritised for
export resumption, Arifin said.
