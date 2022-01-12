Log in
Indonesia waiting for utility's green light before resuming coal exports-minister

01/12/2022 | 03:12am EST
JAKARTA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy minister Arifin Tasrif said on Wednesday that his ministry is waiting for the state utility PLN to confirm that coal supply for domestic power plants is secure before the government can start partially resuming coal exports.

Coal miners, which have fully met their so-called domestic coal obligation to supply power plants, will be prioritised for export resumption, Arifin said. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina Munthe Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS