Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia weather agency sees delayed arrival of dry season in 2021

03/26/2021 | 12:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, March 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia's weather agency has predicted a delayed arrival of the dry season this year with La Nina weather conditions seen lasting until May in most parts of the country, with a risk of extreme wet weather in some regions.

Some part of Sumatra, Java, Sulawesi islands, as well as Papua, should start seeing a transition into the dry season in May, while some regions on the island of Borneo may only see the dry season start in June, Indonesia's Meteorology and Geophysics agency (BMKG) said in a statement late on Thursday.

In April and May, during this transitional period, the agency warned that extreme rain and wind could occur.

Heavy rainfall has already caused flooding and deadly landslides in parts of Indonesia in recent months.

If high rain volume persists this year, it could also threaten the country's rice production, which typically enters the harvest season around April.

Meanwhile, BMKG said local authorities still should take measures against forest fire despite predicting the dry season this year will be less intense compared to 2015 and 2019, when the Southeast Asian country experienced massive forest fires that cost the economy billions of dollars. "When entering the dry season, it is necessary to be aware of the potential for forest fires, especially in the Riau, Kalimantan and Papua regions because they will have an impact on flights due to haze," the BKMG statement said. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:19aConsumer price falls slow in Tokyo, signal fading deflation fear
RE
01:04aIndonesia's GDP recovery seen unaffected by capital outflows - central bank
RE
01:01aGold dips to near one-week low as U.S. dollar stands tall
RE
12:59aChina shares rise on consumer boost; Hang Seng bounces
RE
12:20aUber to reopen San Francisco offices with limited capacity next week
RE
12:18aIndian shares take breather from virus-driven selloff
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Asian shares rebound, U.S.-China tensions overshadow economic optimism
RE
12:15aTRENDS IN MALAYSIAN POVERTY AND INCOME DYNAMICS : do regional inequalities trump ethnic disparities?
PU
12:11aAsian shares rebound, U.S.-China tensions overshadow economic optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Yes or no?' U.S. lawmakers fume over Big Tech's answers on misinformation
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang
3Indonesia weather agency sees delayed arrival of dry season in 2021
4Suez blockage sets shipping rates racing, oil and gas tankers diverted away
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks Fall Into Bear Market -- Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ