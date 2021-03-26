Indonesia weather agency sees delayed arrival of dry season in 2021

JAKARTA, March 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia's weather agency has
predicted a delayed arrival of the dry season this year with La
Nina weather conditions seen lasting until May in most parts of
the country, with a risk of extreme wet weather in some regions.
Some part of Sumatra, Java, Sulawesi islands, as well as
Papua, should start seeing a transition into the dry season in
May, while some regions on the island of Borneo may only see the
dry season start in June, Indonesia's Meteorology and Geophysics
agency (BMKG) said in a statement late on Thursday.
In April and May, during this transitional period, the
agency warned that extreme rain and wind could occur.
Heavy rainfall has already caused flooding and deadly
landslides in parts of Indonesia in recent months.
If high rain volume persists this year, it could also
threaten the country's rice production, which typically enters
the harvest season around April.
Meanwhile, BMKG said local authorities still should take
measures against forest fire despite predicting the dry season
this year will be less intense compared to 2015 and 2019, when
the Southeast Asian country experienced massive forest fires
that cost the economy billions of dollars.
"When entering the dry season, it is necessary to be aware of
the potential for forest fires, especially in the Riau,
Kalimantan and Papua regions because they will have an impact on
flights due to haze," the BKMG statement said.
