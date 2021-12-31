Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia will likely ratify RCEP in Q1 2022 - economic minister

12/31/2021 | 12:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, will likely ratify its membership of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) early next year, its chief economic minister said on Friday.

The China-backed RCEP, the world's biggest trade bloc, is set to enter into force on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, after seven nations in Southeast Asia, as well as Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea ratified the pact earlier this year.

Details in the RCEP were agreed by leaders of 15 countries covering nearly a third of the global population and about 30% of its global gross domestic product (GDP) in November 2020.

Indonesia has been seeking parliamentary approval to ratify the agreement for months.

Chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said a parliamentary commission overseeing trade rules had approved the ratification and its endorsement will be brought to a wider parliamentary vote in the first quarter of 2022.

President Joko Widodo will sign off on the ratification after parliamentary approval, he added.

Indonesia will likely book a trade deficit with members of RCEP in the early period of its implementation, but by 2040, the pact could boost Jakarta's trade surplus to $979.3 million, Airlangga said.

It will also increase the country's GDP growth by 0.07 percentage points and raise exports and imports by $5 billion and $4 billion respectively, he said, citing a government analysis.

Indonesian rubber, steel, chemical, food, wood and mineral product exports are expected to grow under the deal, the minister said.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Bernadette Christina; Editing by James Pearson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC MID 60 0.08% 15499.14 Real-time Quote.14.96%
FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL 0.13% 15491.19 Real-time Quote.16.17%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:54aChinese cities on COVID alert as New Year holiday looms
RE
12:51aIndian shares on track for best year since 2017
RE
12:48aGold set for worst year since 2015 on fading safe-haven demand
RE
12:44aGlobal M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for first time
RE
12:40aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower After -2-
DJ
12:40aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower After Wall Street Closes Down
DJ
12:27aChina Dec factory activity edges up ahead of economic headwinds
RE
12:21aIndonesia will likely ratify RCEP in Q1 2022 - economic minister
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:07aPhilippine death toll from its strongest typhoon of year tops 400
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2'Serious' talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy
3Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..
4Wind-driven Colorado grass fire destroys hundreds of homes, displaces t..
5Omicron, unruly passengers deter U.S. airline staff from holiday overti..

HOT NEWS