Indonesian Architects Embracing Green Building Practices to Counter Impact of Rapid Urbanization

Jakarta, August 12, 2021 - Indonesian architects are working to boost the uptake of green design practices as part of efforts to counter environmental impacts from rapid urbanization in the world's fourth most populous country.

The Indonesia Architect Association (IAI) Central Java and Architect Association Special Region of Yogyakarta have partnered with IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, to deliver a series of workshops to promote more climate-friendly designs, including incorporating efficient energy and water use. The move comes amid expectations developing nations such as Indonesia will continue to see increasing demand in the building sector, particularly as the economy recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'We are very honored to have the support and commitment of these associations to promote green building construction in Indonesia,' said Azam Khan, IFC Country Manager for Indonesia, Malaysia and Timor-Leste. 'By embracing the EDGE certification process, they are assuming positions of leadership in the building sector in Indonesia and joining IFC in promoting a sustainable future and more low-carbon path.'

Buildings account for about 40% of global energy use and 25% of water use, according to the United Nations, presenting significant implications as the world continues to face a major threat from harmful climate change. The use of green design practices and adoption of certification schemes such as the EDGE system, along with green financing, are seen as viable options for helping to mitigate and even counter negative environmental impacts.

While more than 180 projects and about 6.1 million square meters of construction space in Indonesia has already been green certified, it still only makes up a very small percentage of new buildings. More than 50% of that construction has occurred in the capital Jakarta.

'Development based on sustainability is becoming the new norm in architecture amid an increase in demand for energy and water-efficient buildings,' said Ahmad Saifudin Mutaqi, Chairman of IAI Special Region of Yogyakarta. 'EDGE certification is playing a key part in terms of changing practices, but we have more to do, which is why this series of workshops will be important in helping architects have a deeper understanding of green-building design.'

IFC launched a green-building program in Indonesia in 2011, setting a foundation for green-building regulations in Jakarta, Bandung and Semarang, and catalyzing the market through green-building finance, boosting green building education and awareness, and promoting IFC's voluntary green building certification system known as EDGE. In Indonesia, IFC also partners with the Green Building Council Indonesia as its local partner in the EDGE certification system.

'We are implementing green building concepts in order to offer products that provide operational savings and energy efficiency for our clients, and we also believe that our success in applying the concepts could inspire other companies to use the green building principles as well,' said Sugiarto, Chairman of IAI Central Java.

A global green building certification, EDGE focuses on strategically reducing energy and water consumption and energy embedded in construction materials. To date, EDGE has certified 1.4 million square meters of building area in Indonesia with potential of 41,639.46-ton CO₂ reduction which is equivalent with planting 688,510 tree seedlings. The series of workshops will be conducted virtually over the next 12 months with the first to be held in September.

About IAI Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta and IAI Central Java

Indonesia Architect Association or Ikatan Arsitek Indonesia (IAI) is a prominent association in Indonesia that has been established for more than 40 years and has gain good reputation among building professionals. As an architect association, IAI's member consist of professional architects, from fresh graduate to master architect. In total, IAI Yogyakarta and Central Java has more than 1,800 architects as members. For more information on IAI Yogyakarta, visit https://iai-diy.com/ and for IAI Central Java https://iai-jateng.org/

