JAKARTA (Reuters) -The Indonesian central bank is in the market "more boldly to maintain market confidence", an official said on Friday, as the rupiah dropped amid renewed tension in Middle East.

The central bank is conducting "triple intervention", especially in the spot foreign exchange market and domestic non-deliverable forwards, Edi Susianto, Bank Indonesia's head of monetary management, told Reuters.

The rupiah weakened as much as 0.7% to 16,285 per dollar Friday, a fresh four-year low, as Asian currencies slid on risk-off sentiment due to reports of escalating Iran-Israel tensions.

The Jakarta benchmark stock index dropped l.4%, while the yield of the 10-year sovereign bond was hovering near 7%.

