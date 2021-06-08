Indonesian coal exports seen down 10% by 2025- consultancy group CRU

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) -
* Indonesian coal exports are expected to fall 10% from
current
levels, Manjot Singh, a senior consultant at commodities
consultancy group CRU said on Tuesday, as its biggest customer
China ramps up its decarbonisation efforts.
* Shipments from the world's biggest thermal coal exporter
are
expected to fall by 40 million tonnes or around 10% by 2025 as
Chinese imports is seen to fall 45%, Singh told a virtual
conference.
* Indonesia will likely divert its exports to other growing
regions such as India and other Southeast Asian countries, but
will likely face stiff competition from Russia and Australia, he
added.
* The drop is due to China's climate ambitions, which CRU
forecasts will lead to an addition of more than 100 gigawatts of
solar and wind capacity in the next five years.
(Reporting by Fathin Ungku and Fransiska Nangoy, editing by
Louise Heavens)