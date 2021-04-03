Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesian divers hunt 17 missing after fishing boat, bulk carrier collide

04/03/2021 | 11:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, April 4 (Reuters) - Divers were scouring the waters of the Java Sea on Sunday for 17 fishermen reported missing after their boat capsized following a crash involving a bulk carrier, a spokesman for Indonesia's search and rescue agency said.

Fifteen crew of the fishing boat, the Barokah Jaya, were evacuated after Saturday's crash, but five divers are searching for the remaining 17, Yusuf Latif, the spokesman of the agency, Basarnas, said in a statement.

"We're still conducting the search," Yusuf said, adding that an agency rescue ship had taken the survivors aboard.

The crash happened at 0930 GMT, Yusuf said. The other vessel was the bulk carrier Habco Pioneer, which has a capacity of nearly 30,000 tonnes. Both vessels are Indonesia-flagged.

There were no reports of casualties or missing crew on the Habco Pioneer, owned by tugboats and barges company PT Habco Primatama. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:48aChina graft watchdog probes Norinco Group ex-chairman Yin Jiaxu
RE
04/03Indonesian divers hunt 17 missing after fishing boat, bulk carrier collide
RE
04/03CENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES  : BSP Supports Green and Sustainable Finance in PH
PU
04/03Bulgarians elect new parliament amid COVID fears, anger over graft
RE
04/03France cuts economic growth forecast to 5% amid lockdown
RE
04/03FRANCE TO REVISE ECONOMIC GROWTH FORECAST FOR 2021 DOWN TO 5% FROM 6% - BRUNO LE MAIRE IN JDD Interview
RE
04/03Leaker says they are offering private details of 500 million Facebook users
RE
04/03U.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 552,829 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
04/03U.S. CDC Says Delivered 207.9 Million Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of April 3
RE
04/03TESLA  : files a petition against U.S. labor board order
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, removes AstraZene..
2BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED : BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND : BSIF Interim Report for December 2020
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Statement on U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing (Updated)
4KADMON HOLDINGS, INC. : KADMON : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kadmon Hold..
5March Madness Final Four to Feature Revolutionary New Technology in Message Advertising From Ryff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ