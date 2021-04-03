Indonesian divers hunt 17 missing after fishing boat, bulk carrier collide

JAKARTA, April 4 (Reuters) - Divers were scouring the waters
of the Java Sea on Sunday for 17 fishermen reported missing
after their boat capsized following a crash involving a bulk
carrier, a spokesman for Indonesia's search and rescue agency
said.
Fifteen crew of the fishing boat, the Barokah Jaya, were
evacuated after Saturday's crash, but five divers are searching
for the remaining 17, Yusuf Latif, the spokesman of the agency,
Basarnas, said in a statement.
"We're still conducting the search," Yusuf said, adding that
an agency rescue ship had taken the survivors aboard.
The crash happened at 0930 GMT, Yusuf said. The other vessel
was the bulk carrier Habco Pioneer, which has a capacity of
nearly 30,000 tonnes. Both vessels are Indonesia-flagged.
There were no reports of casualties or missing crew on the
Habco Pioneer, owned by tugboats and barges company PT Habco
Primatama.
