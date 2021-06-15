Indonesian exports, imports surge in May amid boom in commodity prices

* May exports up nearly 59%, highest since Jan, 2010
* May imports up 68.7%, highest since April, 2010
* $2.4 bln surplus in May biggest in 6 mths
JAKARTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's export growth shot
up on a yearly basis to an 11-year high in May, supported by
high commodity prices and a low base effect, while imports also
jumped as domestic demand rose, official data showed on Tuesday.
Southeast Asia's largest economy has seen its exports
recover vigorously from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic
on soaring prices of its main commodities amid improving demand
from major trade partners like China and the United States.
In May, prices of commodities such as coal, palm oil and
copper roughly doubled from a year earlier, helping the
resource-rich country book a $2.37 billion trade surplus, the
statistics bureau said, which was the highest in six months.
The poll had expected a $2.30 billion surplus in May after
April's $2.19 billion surplus.
May's exports rose 58.76% to $16.60 billion, the biggest
increase since January, 2010. This compared with a 57.49% rise
expected in a Reuters poll and April's 51.94% growth.
Imports were $14.23 billion, up 68.68% from last year,
higher than the poll's 65% growth forecast and April's 29.93%
rise. May's growth was the strongest since April, 2010.
However, the robust growth figures also showed the extent
the pandemic had hurt Indonesia's trade performance last year.
In the first five months of the year, Indonesia had a $10.17
billion surplus, also the highest in the past few years.
Dian Ayu Yustina, an economist at Bank Mandiri, expects the
monthly surplus to narrow gradually as demand for imports climbs
alongside the economic recovery, while exports are likely to
remain strong in the next year.
"There is a base year effect and the economic recovery in
advanced economies may not be balanced by a recovery in the
supply side. Once supply catches up, commodity prices will
plateau," she said.
