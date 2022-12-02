Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Indonesian families sue drug regulator, govt after children die of kidney disease

12/02/2022 | 02:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA (Reuters) - More than a dozen parents are suing Indonesia's drug regulator and health ministry for allowing into the country medications linked to acute kidney injury that killed their children or damaged their organs, their lawyer told Reuters on Friday.

Nearly 200 children have died of acute kidney injury in Indonesia this year and authorities have said two ingredients, ethylene glycol and diethyelene glycol, found in some syrup-based paracetamol medications are linked to the illness.

The two ingredients are used in antifreeze, brake fluids and other industrial applications, but also as a cheaper alternative in some pharmaceutical products to glycerine, a solvent or thickening agent in many cough syrups. They can be toxic and can lead to acute kidney injury.

Awan Puryadi, a lawyer representing the parents, said each family had demanded up to 2 billion rupiah ($129,575.64) in compensation for their children's deaths or organ damage.

"These parents just wanted to treat their sick children," he said, adding the class-action suit was filed against Indonesia's food and drugs agency (BPOM), the health ministry, and several pharmaceutical firms last month.

"No one has claimed responsibility for the deaths," he said.

David Tobing of the consumers group Indonesian Consumers Community said it also filed a separate suit last month against the BPOM for not testing the tainted syrups itself.

The health ministry said it will "study" the lawsuit once it is received.

BPOM did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Indonesian authorities have suspended the licenses of some pharmaceutical firms and are investigating raw material supply chains and screening processes to understand how an excess amount of the toxic ingredients got into their products.

Indonesia has been investigating the deaths in consultation with the World Health Organization (WHO) after a similar incident in Gambia this year, which has seen at least 70 deaths related to syrup medications made by India's Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

($1 = 15,435 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:42aExclusive-China's top banks to issue offshore loans to help developers repay debt -sources
RE
02:37aChina will widen the scheme to more banks after the fi…
RE
02:37aChinese regulators have ordered big four state banks t…
RE
02:37aChina's top four banks plan to issue offshore loans fo…
RE
02:34aFrench company Sanofi: any offer for Horizon Therapeutics, if made, will be in cash
RE
02:20aUK's Labour comfortably beat PM Sunak's Conservatives to retain parliamentary seat
RE
02:18aBritain's John Lewis agrees $611 million home building joint venture with abrdn
RE
02:16aBritain's ASOS continues with CFO search, interim CFO to leave
RE
02:14aTake Five: Ready for that Santa rally?
RE
02:10aExplainer-India G20 presidency 2023: what does it mean and what can we expect
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk delivers first Tesla Semi trucks
2SHELL (NEU) : Buy rating from JP Morgan
3ECB's Lagarde warns some fiscal policies in Europe could fuel excess de..
4Italy's top administrative court annuls 2018 Enel antitrust fine
5BP : JP Morgan remains Neutral

HOT NEWS