Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesian farmers support palm oil export ban

04/24/2022 | 08:56am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Containers with cooking oil to be distributed to residents are seen at a local filling station after stocks ran out in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's Oil Palm Farmers Union said on Sunday it supported the government's ban on palm oil exports, calling it a temporary measure that was needed to ensure supply and affordability of cooking oil in the domestic market.

The statement came after President Joko Widodo announced on Friday that the world's top palm oil producer and exporter would stop overseas shipments of cooking oil and its raw material from April 28 to bring down domestic prices.

The export ban has sent soybean oil prices soaring to a record high amid heightened concerns about already depleted global supplies of alternative vegetable oils.

The farmers union said it appreciated the government's "temporary ban", blaming palm oil companies of "forgetting their duty to fulfill domestic needs."

"We believe in measures taken by the president to ensure domestic supply of cooking oil," its secretary general Mansuetus Darto said in a statement.

Some politicians have criticised the export ban saying it would hurt millions of smallholder farmers, according to media reports, while economists warned of losses in export earnings.

Indonesia's palm oil exports are usually worth around $3 billion a month, Bahana Securities said.

The government has yet to say how long the ban would take effect and the types of palm oil products that would be affected.

Global prices of crude palm oil have surged to historic highs this year amid rising demand and weak output from top producers Indonesia and Malaysia.

Retail cooking oil prices in Indonesia have risen more than 40%. Previous efforts to tame prices, including subsidies and an export restriction between late January and the middle of March, have not only failed to bring down prices, but also exacerbated the rise in global prices.

Darto of the farmers union said refineries in some areas have already cut their purchase prices of palm oil fresh fruit bunches, even though they have not reduced buying levels, as factories speculate over how long the ban would last.

($1 = 14,356.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Bernadette Christina


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:31aIvory Coast police seize record cocaine haul, interior ministry says
RE
09:29aExplosion at Nigerian illegal oil refinery kills over 100
RE
09:27aAt least 12 dead, another 10 missing as four migrant boats sink off Tunisia
RE
09:24aSlovenia's populist PM faces close election race against environmentalist party
RE
09:15aShanghai fences up COVID-hit areas, fuelling fresh outcry
RE
09:15aU.S. officials to visit Kyiv amid call for heavy arms, Ukraine says
RE
09:15aU.S. officials to visit Kyiv amid call for heavy arms, Ukraine says
RE
08:59aAustralia defends handling of China-Solomons deal; makes tax pledge ahead of polls
RE
08:56aIndonesian farmers support palm oil export ban
RE
08:51aShanghai fences up COVID-hit areas, fuelling fresh outcry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Robotaxi startup Pony.ai gains taxi license in China city
2Softbank-backed Ola Electric to recall 1,441 e-scooters
3Explosion at Nigerian illegal oil refinery kills over 100
4Jordan Trade Facilities : Assembly Decision-(JOTF)-2022-04-24
5FSN E Commerce Ventures : Newspaper Advertisements

HOT NEWS