Indonesian palm oil farmers call for removal of local sales rules

JAKARTA, June 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian farmers want
authorities to scrap a requirement for exporters to sell a
portion of their palm oil domestically, a move that should boost
shipments and mean mills pay more for fresh fruit bunches
(FFBs), a farming official said.
Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of palm oil, shocked
global edible oil markets by banning palm oil shipments for
three weeks to May 23 in an attempt to cool domestic cooking oil
prices.
The ban was eventually lifted because of the pain it caused
an industry that employs 17 million workers and with farmers
complaining the policy had caused FFB prices to plunge 70%.
Since lifting the ban, the government has cut export taxes
and launched an export acceleration programme, but farmers say
FFB prices have remained depressed.
"The government must move quickly to increase farmers' FFB
prices by revoking regulations that suppress prices," Gulat
Manurung, chairman of the smallholder farmers' group APKASINDO,
said in a statement late on Thursday, listing export barriers
such as mandatory domestic sales requirements and taxes as
burdens for farmers.
Palm oil exporters are currently required to sell a portion
of output domestically to be made into cooking oil and export
permits are tied to such sales.
Companies not selling to the domestic market can export but
must pay an extra $200 a tonne tax.
Gulat said these barriers meant mills had not been able to
sell inventories built up during the ban, estimating that out of
Indonesia's 1,118 mills, 58 had stopped buying FFBs and 114
limited purchases.
FFB prices are trading in a 1,150 rupiah to 2,010 rupiah
($0.0775-$0.1354) per kg range, far below farmers' ideal level
of 4,500 rupiah, Gulat said.
His target level assumes a global crude palm oil price of
$1,450 per tonne, though Malaysian palm futures were heading for
a more than 15% drop this week, with the main contract last
trading at 4,601 ringgit ($1,044.73) a tonne. [POI/)
"We have suggested that cooking oil should be subsidised, so
it is affordable, FFB prices are fair, companies are able to
export smoothly and the state gets foreign exchange and taxes,"
Gulat said.
Asked for comment on the calls for policy changes, a
government spokesman said measures had been launched to speed up
exports and existing policies would be maintained, noting it
could take two to three weeks to get back to normal and FFB
prices were also affected by lower global crude palm oil prices.
Since the ban was lifted, Indonesia has issued permits to
export 1.7 million tonnes of palm oil products.
However, shipments have not picked up as expected, with
Indonesian palm oil industry group GAPKI also warning exports
had been hampered by issues finding ships.
GAPKI Secretary General Eddy Martono told Reuters exporters
felt things might not "start to run smoothly" until July.
($1 = 14,845.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo
